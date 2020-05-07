All apartments in Crowley
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:03 PM

433 Scuttle Drive

433 Scuttle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

433 Scuttle Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
This newly built home in Creekside has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet and counter top space. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has additional HOA requirements. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Scuttle Drive have any available units?
433 Scuttle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 433 Scuttle Drive have?
Some of 433 Scuttle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Scuttle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
433 Scuttle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Scuttle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Scuttle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 433 Scuttle Drive offer parking?
No, 433 Scuttle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 433 Scuttle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Scuttle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Scuttle Drive have a pool?
No, 433 Scuttle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 433 Scuttle Drive have accessible units?
No, 433 Scuttle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Scuttle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Scuttle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Scuttle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Scuttle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

