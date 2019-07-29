All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 425 Shady Shore Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
425 Shady Shore Lane
Last updated July 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

425 Shady Shore Lane

425 Shady Shore Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

425 Shady Shore Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Shady Shore Lane have any available units?
425 Shady Shore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 425 Shady Shore Lane have?
Some of 425 Shady Shore Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Shady Shore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
425 Shady Shore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Shady Shore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 425 Shady Shore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 425 Shady Shore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 425 Shady Shore Lane offers parking.
Does 425 Shady Shore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Shady Shore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Shady Shore Lane have a pool?
No, 425 Shady Shore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 425 Shady Shore Lane have accessible units?
No, 425 Shady Shore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Shady Shore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Shady Shore Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Shady Shore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Shady Shore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary