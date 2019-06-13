All apartments in Crowley
425 Canvas Court

425 Canvas Court · No Longer Available
Location

425 Canvas Court, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
microwave
Cozy brand new 3-2-2 duplexes in a quiet community. House features open floor plan, high ceiling, round corner and is light and bright. Kitchen has oak cabinet and beautiful new black appliance. Big backyard is a paradise for your kids and pet. Close to Walmart, shopping mall and hospital. 10 Minutes from Fort Worth downtown. Won't last long.
Lease requirements: credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. Need TAR application form, 2 most recent pay stubs and copy of driver's license. App fee is $50 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Canvas Court have any available units?
425 Canvas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 425 Canvas Court have?
Some of 425 Canvas Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Canvas Court currently offering any rent specials?
425 Canvas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Canvas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Canvas Court is pet friendly.
Does 425 Canvas Court offer parking?
Yes, 425 Canvas Court offers parking.
Does 425 Canvas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Canvas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Canvas Court have a pool?
No, 425 Canvas Court does not have a pool.
Does 425 Canvas Court have accessible units?
No, 425 Canvas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Canvas Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Canvas Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Canvas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Canvas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

