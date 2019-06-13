425 Canvas Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Cozy brand new 3-2-2 duplexes in a quiet community. House features open floor plan, high ceiling, round corner and is light and bright. Kitchen has oak cabinet and beautiful new black appliance. Big backyard is a paradise for your kids and pet. Close to Walmart, shopping mall and hospital. 10 Minutes from Fort Worth downtown. Won't last long.

Lease requirements: credit at least 580, monthly income at least 3 times the rent. Need TAR application form, 2 most recent pay stubs and copy of driver's license. App fee is $50 per adult.