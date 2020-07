Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has great natural light and a wonderful open floor plan. Enjoy family time, or entertaining, in the spacious living room, which is open to the kitchen and dining room. Gorgeous granite counter tops in the kitchen and updated appliances. Wood laminate flooring and tile throughout the home. Great utility room and large backyard with covered patio. New garage doors.