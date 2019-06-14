Rent Calculator
324 Rock Hill Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
324 Rock Hill Drive
324 Rock Hill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
324 Rock Hill Drive, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 324 Rock Hill Drive have any available units?
324 Rock Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 324 Rock Hill Drive have?
Some of 324 Rock Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 324 Rock Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 Rock Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Rock Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 324 Rock Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 324 Rock Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 Rock Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 324 Rock Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Rock Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Rock Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 324 Rock Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 324 Rock Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 Rock Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Rock Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Rock Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Rock Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Rock Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
