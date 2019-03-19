Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
316 Harris Drive
316 Harris Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
316 Harris Drive, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4539457)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 316 Harris Drive have any available units?
316 Harris Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 316 Harris Drive have?
Some of 316 Harris Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 316 Harris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Harris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Harris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Harris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 316 Harris Drive offer parking?
Yes, 316 Harris Drive offers parking.
Does 316 Harris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Harris Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Harris Drive have a pool?
No, 316 Harris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 316 Harris Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Harris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Harris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Harris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Harris Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 316 Harris Drive has units with air conditioning.
