All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 313 E Hampton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
313 E Hampton Road
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:53 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
313 E Hampton Road
313 East Hampton Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
313 East Hampton Road, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute 3-2-2 close to schools and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 E Hampton Road have any available units?
313 E Hampton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 313 E Hampton Road have?
Some of 313 E Hampton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 313 E Hampton Road currently offering any rent specials?
313 E Hampton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 E Hampton Road pet-friendly?
No, 313 E Hampton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 313 E Hampton Road offer parking?
No, 313 E Hampton Road does not offer parking.
Does 313 E Hampton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 E Hampton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 E Hampton Road have a pool?
No, 313 E Hampton Road does not have a pool.
Does 313 E Hampton Road have accessible units?
No, 313 E Hampton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 313 E Hampton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 E Hampton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 E Hampton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 E Hampton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
