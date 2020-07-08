All apartments in Crowley
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:34 PM

292 Edison Lane

292 Edison Lane · No Longer Available
Location

292 Edison Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 292 Edison Lane have any available units?
292 Edison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 292 Edison Lane have?
Some of 292 Edison Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 292 Edison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
292 Edison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 292 Edison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 292 Edison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 292 Edison Lane offer parking?
No, 292 Edison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 292 Edison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 292 Edison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 292 Edison Lane have a pool?
No, 292 Edison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 292 Edison Lane have accessible units?
No, 292 Edison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 292 Edison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 292 Edison Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 292 Edison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 292 Edison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

