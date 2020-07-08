All apartments in Crowley
279 Edison Lane
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:34 PM

279 Edison Lane

279 Edison Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

279 Edison Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Edison Lane have any available units?
279 Edison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 279 Edison Lane have?
Some of 279 Edison Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 Edison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
279 Edison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Edison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 Edison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 279 Edison Lane offer parking?
No, 279 Edison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 279 Edison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Edison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Edison Lane have a pool?
No, 279 Edison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 279 Edison Lane have accessible units?
No, 279 Edison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Edison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 Edison Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 279 Edison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 279 Edison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

