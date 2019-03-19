All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 260 Edison Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
260 Edison Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

260 Edison Lane

260 Edison Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

260 Edison Ln, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Edison Lane have any available units?
260 Edison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 260 Edison Lane have?
Some of 260 Edison Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Edison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
260 Edison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Edison Lane pet-friendly?
No, 260 Edison Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 260 Edison Lane offer parking?
Yes, 260 Edison Lane offers parking.
Does 260 Edison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Edison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Edison Lane have a pool?
No, 260 Edison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 260 Edison Lane have accessible units?
No, 260 Edison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Edison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Edison Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Edison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Edison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary