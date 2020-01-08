All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
256 Edison Lane
Last updated January 8 2020 at 4:11 PM

256 Edison Lane

256 Edison Lane · No Longer Available
Location

256 Edison Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Edison Lane have any available units?
256 Edison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 256 Edison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
256 Edison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Edison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Edison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 256 Edison Lane offer parking?
No, 256 Edison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 256 Edison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Edison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Edison Lane have a pool?
No, 256 Edison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 256 Edison Lane have accessible units?
No, 256 Edison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Edison Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Edison Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Edison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Edison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

