Crowley, TX
252 Edison Lane
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:16 PM

252 Edison Lane

252 Edison Lane · No Longer Available
Location

252 Edison Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at Main Street Renewal site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Edison Lane have any available units?
252 Edison Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 252 Edison Lane have?
Some of 252 Edison Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Edison Lane currently offering any rent specials?
252 Edison Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Edison Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Edison Lane is pet friendly.
Does 252 Edison Lane offer parking?
No, 252 Edison Lane does not offer parking.
Does 252 Edison Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Edison Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Edison Lane have a pool?
No, 252 Edison Lane does not have a pool.
Does 252 Edison Lane have accessible units?
No, 252 Edison Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Edison Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Edison Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Edison Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Edison Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

