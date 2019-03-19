All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 246 Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
246 Kennedy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

246 Kennedy Drive

246 Kennedy Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

246 Kennedy Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
246 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 246 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 246 Kennedy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
246 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 246 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 246 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 246 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 246 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 246 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 246 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 246 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 246 Kennedy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 246 Kennedy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary