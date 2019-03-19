All apartments in Crowley
244 Malone Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

244 Malone Avenue

244 Malone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

244 Malone Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,858 sf home is located in Crowley, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Malone Avenue have any available units?
244 Malone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 244 Malone Avenue have?
Some of 244 Malone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Malone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
244 Malone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Malone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Malone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 244 Malone Avenue offer parking?
No, 244 Malone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 244 Malone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Malone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Malone Avenue have a pool?
No, 244 Malone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 244 Malone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 244 Malone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Malone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Malone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Malone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Malone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

