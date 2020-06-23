All apartments in Crowley
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
241 Kennedy Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:52 PM

241 Kennedy Drive

241 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

241 Kennedy Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
241 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 241 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
241 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 241 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 241 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
No, 241 Kennedy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 241 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 241 Kennedy Drive has a pool.
Does 241 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 241 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Kennedy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Kennedy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Kennedy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

