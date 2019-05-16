All apartments in Crowley
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:21 AM

229 Rock Hill Drive

229 Rock Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

229 Rock Hill Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Rock Hill Drive have any available units?
229 Rock Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 229 Rock Hill Drive have?
Some of 229 Rock Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Rock Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 Rock Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Rock Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 229 Rock Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 229 Rock Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 229 Rock Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 229 Rock Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Rock Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Rock Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 229 Rock Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 Rock Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 Rock Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Rock Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Rock Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Rock Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Rock Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

