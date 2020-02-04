All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 229 Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
229 Kennedy Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 4:06 PM

229 Kennedy Drive

229 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

229 Kennedy Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
229 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 229 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 229 Kennedy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 229 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
No, 229 Kennedy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 229 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 229 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Kennedy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Kennedy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Kennedy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary