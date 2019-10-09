All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 221 Arnold St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
221 Arnold St
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:31 AM

221 Arnold St

221 Arnold St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

221 Arnold St, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Crowley has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Arnold St have any available units?
221 Arnold St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 221 Arnold St have?
Some of 221 Arnold St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Arnold St currently offering any rent specials?
221 Arnold St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Arnold St pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Arnold St is pet friendly.
Does 221 Arnold St offer parking?
Yes, 221 Arnold St offers parking.
Does 221 Arnold St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Arnold St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Arnold St have a pool?
No, 221 Arnold St does not have a pool.
Does 221 Arnold St have accessible units?
No, 221 Arnold St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Arnold St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Arnold St has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Arnold St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Arnold St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary