This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Crowley has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 221 Arnold St have any available units?
221 Arnold St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 221 Arnold St have?
Some of 221 Arnold St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Arnold St currently offering any rent specials?
221 Arnold St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Arnold St pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Arnold St is pet friendly.
Does 221 Arnold St offer parking?
Yes, 221 Arnold St offers parking.
Does 221 Arnold St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Arnold St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Arnold St have a pool?
No, 221 Arnold St does not have a pool.
Does 221 Arnold St have accessible units?
No, 221 Arnold St does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Arnold St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Arnold St has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Arnold St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Arnold St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)