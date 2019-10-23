Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 220 Centennial Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
220 Centennial Place
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 Centennial Place
220 Centennial Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
220 Centennial Place, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 Centennial Place have any available units?
220 Centennial Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 220 Centennial Place have?
Some of 220 Centennial Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 220 Centennial Place currently offering any rent specials?
220 Centennial Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Centennial Place pet-friendly?
No, 220 Centennial Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 220 Centennial Place offer parking?
Yes, 220 Centennial Place offers parking.
Does 220 Centennial Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Centennial Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Centennial Place have a pool?
No, 220 Centennial Place does not have a pool.
Does 220 Centennial Place have accessible units?
No, 220 Centennial Place does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Centennial Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Centennial Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Centennial Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Centennial Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Burleson, TX
Benbrook, TX
Cleburne, TX
White Settlement, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Haltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Saginaw, TX
Aledo, TX
Hurst, TX
Weatherford, TX
Midlothian, TX
Willow Park, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Azle, TX
Keller, TX
Granbury, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary