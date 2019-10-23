All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
220 Centennial Place
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

220 Centennial Place

220 Centennial Place · No Longer Available
Location

220 Centennial Place, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Centennial Place have any available units?
220 Centennial Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 220 Centennial Place have?
Some of 220 Centennial Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Centennial Place currently offering any rent specials?
220 Centennial Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Centennial Place pet-friendly?
No, 220 Centennial Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 220 Centennial Place offer parking?
Yes, 220 Centennial Place offers parking.
Does 220 Centennial Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Centennial Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Centennial Place have a pool?
No, 220 Centennial Place does not have a pool.
Does 220 Centennial Place have accessible units?
No, 220 Centennial Place does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Centennial Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Centennial Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Centennial Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Centennial Place does not have units with air conditioning.

