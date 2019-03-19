All apartments in Crowley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

216 Kennedy Court

216 Kennedy Dr · No Longer Available
Location

216 Kennedy Dr, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available 3/28/2019. Please respect their privacy and do not disturb
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Kennedy Court have any available units?
216 Kennedy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 216 Kennedy Court currently offering any rent specials?
216 Kennedy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Kennedy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Kennedy Court is pet friendly.
Does 216 Kennedy Court offer parking?
No, 216 Kennedy Court does not offer parking.
Does 216 Kennedy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Kennedy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Kennedy Court have a pool?
No, 216 Kennedy Court does not have a pool.
Does 216 Kennedy Court have accessible units?
No, 216 Kennedy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Kennedy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Kennedy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Kennedy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Kennedy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

