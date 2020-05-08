All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 208 Kennedy Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
208 Kennedy Court
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:40 AM

208 Kennedy Court

208 Kennedy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

208 Kennedy Court, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Kennedy Court have any available units?
208 Kennedy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 208 Kennedy Court currently offering any rent specials?
208 Kennedy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Kennedy Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Kennedy Court is pet friendly.
Does 208 Kennedy Court offer parking?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not offer parking.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have a pool?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not have a pool.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have accessible units?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Kennedy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Kennedy Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary