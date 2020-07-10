All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 204 Kennedy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
204 Kennedy Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

204 Kennedy Drive

204 Kennedy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

204 Kennedy Drive, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
204 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 204 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 204 Kennedy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Kennedy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Kennedy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Kennedy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Kennedy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Kennedy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary