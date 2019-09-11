Rent Calculator
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
204 Hudson Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:47 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
204 Hudson Avenue
204 Hudson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
204 Hudson Avenue, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bed, 2 bath. Updated paint and flooring through out. No carpet. Large backyard. No Smoking home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 Hudson Avenue have any available units?
204 Hudson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 204 Hudson Avenue have?
Some of 204 Hudson Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 204 Hudson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 Hudson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Hudson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 Hudson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 204 Hudson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 Hudson Avenue offers parking.
Does 204 Hudson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Hudson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Hudson Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 Hudson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 Hudson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 Hudson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Hudson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Hudson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Hudson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Hudson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
