All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 200 Mccurdy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
200 Mccurdy Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

200 Mccurdy Street

200 Mccurdy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

200 Mccurdy Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Brick Home near Hulen Mall
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and subm

(RLNE5620204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Mccurdy Street have any available units?
200 Mccurdy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 200 Mccurdy Street have?
Some of 200 Mccurdy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Mccurdy Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 Mccurdy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Mccurdy Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 Mccurdy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 200 Mccurdy Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 Mccurdy Street offers parking.
Does 200 Mccurdy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Mccurdy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Mccurdy Street have a pool?
Yes, 200 Mccurdy Street has a pool.
Does 200 Mccurdy Street have accessible units?
No, 200 Mccurdy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Mccurdy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Mccurdy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Mccurdy Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Mccurdy Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary