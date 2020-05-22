All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1409 Chase Canyon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1409 Chase Canyon Way
Last updated May 22 2020 at 7:26 AM

1409 Chase Canyon Way

1409 Chase Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1409 Chase Way, Crowley, TX 76028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
*Interior pictures are of floor plan in another community. New pictures coming soon.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Chase Canyon Way have any available units?
1409 Chase Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1409 Chase Canyon Way have?
Some of 1409 Chase Canyon Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Chase Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Chase Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Chase Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Chase Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1409 Chase Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Chase Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 1409 Chase Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Chase Canyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Chase Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 1409 Chase Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Chase Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 1409 Chase Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Chase Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Chase Canyon Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Chase Canyon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Chase Canyon Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary