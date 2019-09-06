All apartments in Crowley
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

1408 Blue Gill Lane

1408 Blue Gill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Blue Gill Lane, Crowley, TX 76036
Deer Creek Estates Crowly

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Blue Gill Lane have any available units?
1408 Blue Gill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1408 Blue Gill Lane have?
Some of 1408 Blue Gill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Blue Gill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Blue Gill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Blue Gill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Blue Gill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1408 Blue Gill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Blue Gill Lane offers parking.
Does 1408 Blue Gill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Blue Gill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Blue Gill Lane have a pool?
No, 1408 Blue Gill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Blue Gill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1408 Blue Gill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Blue Gill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Blue Gill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 Blue Gill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1408 Blue Gill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

