117 Currie Court.
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:18 PM

117 Currie Court

117 Currie · No Longer Available
Location

117 Currie, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like high ceilings making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, neutral counter tops and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 117 Currie Court have any available units?
117 Currie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 117 Currie Court currently offering any rent specials?
117 Currie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Currie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Currie Court is pet friendly.
Does 117 Currie Court offer parking?
No, 117 Currie Court does not offer parking.
Does 117 Currie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Currie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Currie Court have a pool?
No, 117 Currie Court does not have a pool.
Does 117 Currie Court have accessible units?
No, 117 Currie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Currie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Currie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Currie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Currie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

