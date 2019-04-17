Rent Calculator
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1169 Browntop
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1169 Browntop
1169 Browntop Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1169 Browntop Street, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Great 3-2-2, open floor plan, split bedroom, new paint designer colors and new flooring. Backs up to greenbelt with walking trails and playground.
No sign on property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1169 Browntop have any available units?
1169 Browntop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 1169 Browntop have?
Some of 1169 Browntop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1169 Browntop currently offering any rent specials?
1169 Browntop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1169 Browntop pet-friendly?
No, 1169 Browntop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Crowley
.
Does 1169 Browntop offer parking?
Yes, 1169 Browntop offers parking.
Does 1169 Browntop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1169 Browntop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1169 Browntop have a pool?
No, 1169 Browntop does not have a pool.
Does 1169 Browntop have accessible units?
No, 1169 Browntop does not have accessible units.
Does 1169 Browntop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1169 Browntop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1169 Browntop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1169 Browntop does not have units with air conditioning.
