1161 Browntop Street

Well maintained home in Lasater Ranch Subdivision, includes open concept layout, split bedrooms, refrigerator, stove, garage door opener, blinds and fenced in back yard. Available for move in after May 10th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
