Crowley, TX
1161 Browntop Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:37 AM

1161 Browntop Street

1161 Browntop Street · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Browntop Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in Lasater Ranch Subdivision, includes open concept layout, split bedrooms, refrigerator, stove, garage door opener, blinds and fenced in back yard. Available for move in after May 10th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Browntop Street have any available units?
1161 Browntop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1161 Browntop Street have?
Some of 1161 Browntop Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Browntop Street currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Browntop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Browntop Street pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Browntop Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1161 Browntop Street offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Browntop Street offers parking.
Does 1161 Browntop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Browntop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Browntop Street have a pool?
No, 1161 Browntop Street does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Browntop Street have accessible units?
No, 1161 Browntop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Browntop Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Browntop Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Browntop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1161 Browntop Street does not have units with air conditioning.

