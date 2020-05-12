All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1156 Browntop Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1156 Browntop Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:41 PM

1156 Browntop Street

1156 Browntop Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1156 Browntop Street, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master suite features a private bath with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and a walk in shower! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Browntop Street have any available units?
1156 Browntop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1156 Browntop Street have?
Some of 1156 Browntop Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Browntop Street currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Browntop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Browntop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 Browntop Street is pet friendly.
Does 1156 Browntop Street offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Browntop Street offers parking.
Does 1156 Browntop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Browntop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Browntop Street have a pool?
No, 1156 Browntop Street does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Browntop Street have accessible units?
No, 1156 Browntop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Browntop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 Browntop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1156 Browntop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1156 Browntop Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary