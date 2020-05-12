1156 Browntop Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet space! The master suite features a private bath with dual vanity sinks, garden tub and a walk in shower! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.