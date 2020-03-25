All apartments in Crowley
113 Currie Court
Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:43 PM

113 Currie Court

113 Currie · No Longer Available
Location

113 Currie, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Currie Court have any available units?
113 Currie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
Is 113 Currie Court currently offering any rent specials?
113 Currie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Currie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Currie Court is pet friendly.
Does 113 Currie Court offer parking?
No, 113 Currie Court does not offer parking.
Does 113 Currie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 Currie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Currie Court have a pool?
No, 113 Currie Court does not have a pool.
Does 113 Currie Court have accessible units?
No, 113 Currie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Currie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 Currie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Currie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Currie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

