Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:57 PM

1104 Maplewood Lane

1104 Maplewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1104 Maplewood Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious open living room with view of the kitchen and neutral colors throughout! The kitchen features black appliances, electric stove and built-in microwave! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Maplewood Lane have any available units?
1104 Maplewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1104 Maplewood Lane have?
Some of 1104 Maplewood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Maplewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Maplewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Maplewood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Maplewood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Maplewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Maplewood Lane offers parking.
Does 1104 Maplewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Maplewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Maplewood Lane have a pool?
No, 1104 Maplewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Maplewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 1104 Maplewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Maplewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Maplewood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Maplewood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Maplewood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

