All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1024 Junegrass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1024 Junegrass Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:06 PM

1024 Junegrass Lane

1024 Junegrass Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1024 Junegrass Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home -

(RLNE3799152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have any available units?
1024 Junegrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1024 Junegrass Lane have?
Some of 1024 Junegrass Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Junegrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Junegrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Junegrass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Junegrass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane offer parking?
No, 1024 Junegrass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Junegrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have a pool?
No, 1024 Junegrass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1024 Junegrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Junegrass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1024 Junegrass Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary