All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 1024 Junegrass Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
1024 Junegrass Lane
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:06 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1024 Junegrass Lane
1024 Junegrass Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1024 Junegrass Lane, Crowley, TX 76036
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home -
(RLNE3799152)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have any available units?
1024 Junegrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Crowley, TX
.
What amenities does 1024 Junegrass Lane have?
Some of 1024 Junegrass Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1024 Junegrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Junegrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Junegrass Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 Junegrass Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane offer parking?
No, 1024 Junegrass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Junegrass Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have a pool?
No, 1024 Junegrass Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1024 Junegrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Junegrass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Junegrass Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1024 Junegrass Lane has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
