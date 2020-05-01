All apartments in Cross Roads
816 English Drive
816 English Drive

816 English Dr · No Longer Available
Location

816 English Dr, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
new construction
volleyball court
Beautiful BRAND NEW construction w an Open floorplan. Single story home w 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Dining Area, Covered Patio, Large Private Backyard & Smart Home Technology. Kitchen features a Large Island, Granite Counterts & SS Appliances. Vinyl Plank flooring in main living areas & kitchen. Spacious Master with large Walk-In Closet. Home is located in the walking distance to community pool. Winn Ridge Community has it all; resort-style pool, trails, soccer fields, sand volleyball, fire pit & open green space. Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy 380, I-35 and Dallas North Tollway. New Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 English Drive have any available units?
816 English Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 816 English Drive have?
Some of 816 English Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 English Drive currently offering any rent specials?
816 English Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 English Drive pet-friendly?
No, 816 English Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 816 English Drive offer parking?
No, 816 English Drive does not offer parking.
Does 816 English Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 English Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 English Drive have a pool?
Yes, 816 English Drive has a pool.
Does 816 English Drive have accessible units?
No, 816 English Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 816 English Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 English Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 816 English Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 English Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

