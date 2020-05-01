816 English Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool new construction volleyball court

Beautiful BRAND NEW construction w an Open floorplan. Single story home w 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Dining Area, Covered Patio, Large Private Backyard & Smart Home Technology. Kitchen features a Large Island, Granite Counterts & SS Appliances. Vinyl Plank flooring in main living areas & kitchen. Spacious Master with large Walk-In Closet. Home is located in the walking distance to community pool. Winn Ridge Community has it all; resort-style pool, trails, soccer fields, sand volleyball, fire pit & open green space. Close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment, Hwy 380, I-35 and Dallas North Tollway. New Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included.