Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:13 AM

22203 Cielo Vista Dr

22203 Cielo Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22203 Cielo Vista Drive, Cross Mountain, TX 78255
Cielo Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious duplex on first floor. All tile flooring, no carpet. Open floor plan with many windows. Landlord will leave furnishings if tenant wants the unit furnished for $1400. Pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22203 Cielo Vista Dr have any available units?
22203 Cielo Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Mountain, TX.
Is 22203 Cielo Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22203 Cielo Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22203 Cielo Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 22203 Cielo Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 22203 Cielo Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 22203 Cielo Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 22203 Cielo Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22203 Cielo Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22203 Cielo Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 22203 Cielo Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22203 Cielo Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 22203 Cielo Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22203 Cielo Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22203 Cielo Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22203 Cielo Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 22203 Cielo Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
