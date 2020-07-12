Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill putting green tennis court

Spring Hill Village Apartment Community is a quiet, small, garden-style community that is able to provide a haven for Crosby residents. We are proud of our ability to offer our residents a lifestyle of maintenance free living. Our community provides a cozy, tucked away home in the center of the Newport Subdivision and everything that Crosby has to offer. Nestled in a natural wooded landscaping, just East of Lake Houston, Spring Hill Village gives you that home feeling. In addition to the tranquility you feel as you pull into our community, as you drive away you are only a hop and skip away from fabulous shopping, dining, and entertainment. We are 18-22 minutes from Heart of Downtown Houston.