All apartments in Crosby
Find more places like Spring Hill Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crosby, TX
/
Spring Hill Village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

Spring Hill Village

16700 Golf Club Dr · (205) 304-5775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crosby
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX 77532

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-225 · Avail. Aug 31

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit B-214 · Avail. Jul 31

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Hill Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
putting green
tennis court
Spring Hill Village Apartment Community is a quiet, small, garden-style community that is able to provide a haven for Crosby residents. We are proud of our ability to offer our residents a lifestyle of maintenance free living. Our community provides a cozy, tucked away home in the center of the Newport Subdivision and everything that Crosby has to offer. Nestled in a natural wooded landscaping, just East of Lake Houston, Spring Hill Village gives you that home feeling. In addition to the tranquility you feel as you pull into our community, as you drive away you are only a hop and skip away from fabulous shopping, dining, and entertainment. We are 18-22 minutes from Heart of Downtown Houston.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Maximum adult weight 50 pounds,
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space per Unit, Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Hill Village have any available units?
Spring Hill Village has 2 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spring Hill Village have?
Some of Spring Hill Village's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Hill Village currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Hill Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Hill Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Hill Village is pet friendly.
Does Spring Hill Village offer parking?
Yes, Spring Hill Village offers parking.
Does Spring Hill Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Hill Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Hill Village have a pool?
Yes, Spring Hill Village has a pool.
Does Spring Hill Village have accessible units?
No, Spring Hill Village does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Hill Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Hill Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Hill Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Hill Village has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Spring Hill Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Crosby 2 BedroomsCrosby Apartments with Gym
Crosby Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCrosby Apartments with Parking
Crosby Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TX
Baytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity