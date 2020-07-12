Spring Hill Village

Lease Length: 3, 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Maximum adult weight 50 pounds,
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 1 Space per Unit, Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.