apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Crosby, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr, Crosby, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
943 sqft
Located off Highway 90 in Crosby, just minutes from Lake Houston and Sylvan Beach Park. Units include fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans.
Results within 10 miles of Crosby
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,230
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1587 sqft
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
Haven at Liberty Hills
14580 Crosby Freeway Frontage Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1186 sqft
Haven at Liberty Hills is setting a new standard for elegant living in East Houston. Our luxurious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments deliver a custom-home feeling, with bright, open floor plans and upscale designer finishes throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,961
1555 sqft
Minutes from I-10 and the San Jacinto Mall, this Baytown community has a dog grooming area, package receiving, and car charging. Our 1-3 bedroom homes feature upscale finishes, granite counters, and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1037 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
Domain New Forest
6301 Pale Sage Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in East Houston near hiking trails and Beltway 8 Park. Modern interiors with expansive living areas, foyer coat closets, and granite counters. Community has resort-style pool, clubroom, and outdoor living area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
Lake Houston
The Pointe at West Lake
16755 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1428 sqft
Situated off West Lake Houston Parkway. Apartments with personal balconies and attached garages nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood close to Lake Houston. Residents have access to outdoor green space and walking trails.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
Advenir at Wynstone
6464 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury ceramic tile and faux wood flooring. Pool with woven lounge chairs on brick sundeck. Covered or garage parking and car wash available. Just blocks to Beltway 8.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E, Atascocita, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
Comfortable apartment home living in Humble, Texas, can be yours at Sunrise at Atascocita! Our community sits in an exceptional location, placing you in close proximity to GB Intercontinental Airport, Lake Houston, and Deerbrook Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1213 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04pm
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant pool fed by fountains. In-home washer and dryer. Renovated interiors with features like hardwood floors.