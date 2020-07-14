Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving on-site laundry 24hr laundry hot tub

Welcome to Northwood Village Apartments in Corsicana, Texas, your home for exclusive contemporary living at a comfortable price. Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are expertly and elegantly crafted with high-end features, generous living space and contemporary accents.



We provide residents with a variety of alluring amenities including two refreshing pools, a BBQ picnic area and a fully-equipped fitness center, all on our beautifully landscaped grounds. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood close to dining, shopping and entertainment, Northwood Village Apartments are ideally situated with CISD schools, Navarro College and highways 45 and 22 nearby.



Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance service when you come home to Northwood Village Apartments. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!