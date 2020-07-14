All apartments in Corsicana
Corsicana, TX
Northwood Village
Last updated June 27 2020 at 9:09 AM

Northwood Village

1301 Northwood Blvd · (903) 263-0416
Rent Special
$199 Moves You In! *Terms and conditions apply. Contact leasing team for further details.

Location

1301 Northwood Blvd, Corsicana, TX 75110

Price and availability

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
hot tub
Welcome to Northwood Village Apartments in Corsicana, Texas, your home for exclusive contemporary living at a comfortable price. Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are expertly and elegantly crafted with high-end features, generous living space and contemporary accents.

We provide residents with a variety of alluring amenities including two refreshing pools, a BBQ picnic area and a fully-equipped fitness center, all on our beautifully landscaped grounds. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood close to dining, shopping and entertainment, Northwood Village Apartments are ideally situated with CISD schools, Navarro College and highways 45 and 22 nearby.

Enjoy having electronic communications, online bill-pay, online service requests and 24-hour emergency maintenance service when you come home to Northwood Village Apartments. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northwood Village have any available units?
Northwood Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corsicana, TX.
What amenities does Northwood Village have?
Some of Northwood Village's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northwood Village currently offering any rent specials?
Northwood Village is offering the following rent specials: $199 Moves You In! *Terms and conditions apply. Contact leasing team for further details.
Is Northwood Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Northwood Village is pet friendly.
Does Northwood Village offer parking?
Yes, Northwood Village offers parking.
Does Northwood Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northwood Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northwood Village have a pool?
Yes, Northwood Village has a pool.
Does Northwood Village have accessible units?
No, Northwood Village does not have accessible units.
Does Northwood Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northwood Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Northwood Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northwood Village has units with air conditioning.
