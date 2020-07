Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet access lobby online portal trash valet

Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes with amenities that will satisfy all of your needs. We offer a choice of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Access to great shopping, restaurants and entertainment are all nearby for you to enjoy, as well as some of the top-rated school districts Corpus Christi has to offer. Come visit Wood River Apartments, where our friendly and professional team will make you feel right at home.