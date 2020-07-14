Ocean Drive Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal package receiving shuffle board

Corpus Christi is a coastal city in the south Texas region. Corpus Christi, commonly referred to by the nicknames Texas Riviera and Sparkling City by the Sea, is the eighth most populous city in the state. The city is home to a number of popular destinations for both tourists and residents. Some of the most visited include North Beach, where the Texas State Aquarium and the USS Lexington Museum on the bay are located. The USS Lexington was also part of the set for the 2000 film, Pearl Harbor. There are also many attractions in the museum district such as the Museum of Asian Cultures, the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, the South Texas Institute for the Arts, and the Harbor Playhouse Theatre, one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Texas. The communitys location on the Corpus Christi Bay, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Laguna Madre provides opportunities for water sports and nature tourism, making the city an ideal location for both outdoorsman and connoisseurs of the arts.



Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.