Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Ocean Drive Estates

4443 Ocean Dr · (361) 336-2059
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-245 · Avail. now

$1,419

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 2-104 · Avail. now

$1,359

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-109 · Avail. now

$1,559

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ocean Drive Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
Corpus Christi is a coastal city in the south Texas region. Corpus Christi, commonly referred to by the nicknames Texas Riviera and Sparkling City by the Sea, is the eighth most populous city in the state. The city is home to a number of popular destinations for both tourists and residents. Some of the most visited include North Beach, where the Texas State Aquarium and the USS Lexington Museum on the bay are located. The USS Lexington was also part of the set for the 2000 film, Pearl Harbor. There are also many attractions in the museum district such as the Museum of Asian Cultures, the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, the South Texas Institute for the Arts, and the Harbor Playhouse Theatre, one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Texas. The communitys location on the Corpus Christi Bay, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Laguna Madre provides opportunities for water sports and nature tourism, making the city an ideal location for both outdoorsman and connoisseurs of the arts.

Professionally Managed by Shippy Properties.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $175
fee: $175
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call during our normal business hours to ask about our pet policies and our pet-friendly amenities.
Parking Details: One assigned parking spot per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ocean Drive Estates have any available units?
Ocean Drive Estates has 3 units available starting at $1,359 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does Ocean Drive Estates have?
Some of Ocean Drive Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ocean Drive Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Ocean Drive Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ocean Drive Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Ocean Drive Estates is pet friendly.
Does Ocean Drive Estates offer parking?
Yes, Ocean Drive Estates offers parking.
Does Ocean Drive Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ocean Drive Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ocean Drive Estates have a pool?
Yes, Ocean Drive Estates has a pool.
Does Ocean Drive Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Ocean Drive Estates has accessible units.
Does Ocean Drive Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ocean Drive Estates has units with dishwashers.
