Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:17 AM

Embassy House

4502 Corona Dr · (361) 233-1143
Location

4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16H · Avail. now

$774

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 16D · Avail. now

$774

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 20F · Avail. now

$774

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09D · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 10A · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 09C · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1102 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Embassy House.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
dog park
lobby
package receiving
tennis court
At Embassy House, which offers the premier affordable apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas, we have a new aesthetic, but the same awesome location. Why will residents tell you there is no better place to live? Maybe its because of our spacious floor plans, top-notch management team, or attention to each and every detail. From our 608 square foot one-bedroom to our 1245 square foot three-bedroom, residents have the ability to choose from six unique floor plans. Apartments boast loft layouts, wood-burning fireplaces, and oversized closets. Our community is a haven of activities, ideal for those who love to lead an active and vibrant lifestyle. From our sparkling swimming pool to our fully-equipped fitness center, you will find all the recreation you need at Embassy House. Best of all, we boast pet-friendly living with no breed or weight restrictions. Stop by for your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $150-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: open not assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Embassy House have any available units?
Embassy House has 14 units available starting at $774 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does Embassy House have?
Some of Embassy House's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Embassy House currently offering any rent specials?
Embassy House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Embassy House pet-friendly?
Yes, Embassy House is pet friendly.
Does Embassy House offer parking?
Yes, Embassy House offers parking.
Does Embassy House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Embassy House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Embassy House have a pool?
Yes, Embassy House has a pool.
Does Embassy House have accessible units?
No, Embassy House does not have accessible units.
Does Embassy House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Embassy House has units with dishwashers.
