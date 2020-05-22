Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill dog park lobby package receiving tennis court

At Embassy House, which offers the premier affordable apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas, we have a new aesthetic, but the same awesome location. Why will residents tell you there is no better place to live? Maybe its because of our spacious floor plans, top-notch management team, or attention to each and every detail. From our 608 square foot one-bedroom to our 1245 square foot three-bedroom, residents have the ability to choose from six unique floor plans. Apartments boast loft layouts, wood-burning fireplaces, and oversized closets. Our community is a haven of activities, ideal for those who love to lead an active and vibrant lifestyle. From our sparkling swimming pool to our fully-equipped fitness center, you will find all the recreation you need at Embassy House. Best of all, we boast pet-friendly living with no breed or weight restrictions. Stop by for your tour today!