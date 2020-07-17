Rent Calculator
958 Lum Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
958 Lum Ave
958 Lum Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
958 Lum Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area
Amenities
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Cozy cute rental now available! 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental, laminate flooring through out, granite countertops in kitchen, and massive backyard! Call today and get into this rental today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 958 Lum Ave have any available units?
958 Lum Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 958 Lum Ave currently offering any rent specials?
958 Lum Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 Lum Ave pet-friendly?
No, 958 Lum Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 958 Lum Ave offer parking?
No, 958 Lum Ave does not offer parking.
Does 958 Lum Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 958 Lum Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 Lum Ave have a pool?
No, 958 Lum Ave does not have a pool.
Does 958 Lum Ave have accessible units?
No, 958 Lum Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 958 Lum Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 958 Lum Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 958 Lum Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 958 Lum Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
