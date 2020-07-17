Rent Calculator
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
925 Egyptian Dr
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
925 Egyptian Dr
925 Egyptian Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
925 Egyptian Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Family living at its finest! Massive 4 bedroom home, 2 full baths, with kitchen and formal dining. Wrap around garage, and separate utility area. Call today for details!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 925 Egyptian Dr have any available units?
925 Egyptian Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 925 Egyptian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
925 Egyptian Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Egyptian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 925 Egyptian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 925 Egyptian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 925 Egyptian Dr offers parking.
Does 925 Egyptian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Egyptian Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Egyptian Dr have a pool?
No, 925 Egyptian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 925 Egyptian Dr have accessible units?
No, 925 Egyptian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Egyptian Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 Egyptian Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 925 Egyptian Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 925 Egyptian Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
