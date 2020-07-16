Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 910 Shiels Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
910 Shiels Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
910 Shiels Dr
910 Shiels Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
Bay Area
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
910 Shiels Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very Nice home in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping and schools. Hardwood floors and an open kitchen. Washer and dryer connections located in garage. Large fenced yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 910 Shiels Dr have any available units?
910 Shiels Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 910 Shiels Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 Shiels Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Shiels Dr pet-friendly?
No, 910 Shiels Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 910 Shiels Dr offer parking?
Yes, 910 Shiels Dr offers parking.
Does 910 Shiels Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Shiels Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Shiels Dr have a pool?
No, 910 Shiels Dr does not have a pool.
Does 910 Shiels Dr have accessible units?
No, 910 Shiels Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Shiels Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Shiels Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 Shiels Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 Shiels Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Similar Pages
Corpus Christi 1 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Apartments with Pools
Corpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kingsville, TX
Portland, TX
Beeville, TX
Rockport, TX
Aransas Pass, TX
Alice, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Side
Bay Area
Central City
Northwest Corpus Christi
Flour Bluff
Calallen
Apartments Near Colleges
Del Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville