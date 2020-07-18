Rent Calculator
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM
833 Lantana St
833 Lantana St
·
No Longer Available
Location
833 Lantana St, Corpus Christi, TX 78408
Central City
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom home on large corner lot with detached garage. Newly remodeled and ready for move in. This home is close to SPID and shopping. Please schedule you appointment today. This home wont last.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 833 Lantana St have any available units?
833 Lantana St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 833 Lantana St currently offering any rent specials?
833 Lantana St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Lantana St pet-friendly?
No, 833 Lantana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 833 Lantana St offer parking?
Yes, 833 Lantana St offers parking.
Does 833 Lantana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 Lantana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Lantana St have a pool?
No, 833 Lantana St does not have a pool.
Does 833 Lantana St have accessible units?
No, 833 Lantana St does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Lantana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 Lantana St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 Lantana St have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 Lantana St does not have units with air conditioning.
