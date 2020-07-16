Amenities

granite counters pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Southside Rental - Stop the searching, and let me introduce you to this wonderful Southside home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home packs in the amenities your looking for. This home has brushed nickle fixtures, granite counter tops w/ tile back-splash in kitchen, granite breakfast bar, designer vinyl plank throughout...and the list keeps going. Home sits on an over-sized lot with BIG backyard. Come visit today. A SOUTHSIDE home, in this condition, WITH THESE AMENITIES, at THIS price WILL GO FAST! **Not furnished**



(RLNE3402633)