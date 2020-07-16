All apartments in Corpus Christi
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

7710 Sabo

7710 Sabo Dr · (361) 334-7653 ext. 3613347653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7710 Sabo Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7710 Sabo · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Southside Rental - Stop the searching, and let me introduce you to this wonderful Southside home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home packs in the amenities your looking for. This home has brushed nickle fixtures, granite counter tops w/ tile back-splash in kitchen, granite breakfast bar, designer vinyl plank throughout...and the list keeps going. Home sits on an over-sized lot with BIG backyard. Come visit today. A SOUTHSIDE home, in this condition, WITH THESE AMENITIES, at THIS price WILL GO FAST! **Not furnished**

(RLNE3402633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Sabo have any available units?
7710 Sabo has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Is 7710 Sabo currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Sabo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Sabo pet-friendly?
Yes, 7710 Sabo is pet friendly.
Does 7710 Sabo offer parking?
No, 7710 Sabo does not offer parking.
Does 7710 Sabo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Sabo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Sabo have a pool?
No, 7710 Sabo does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Sabo have accessible units?
No, 7710 Sabo does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Sabo have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 Sabo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 Sabo have units with air conditioning?
No, 7710 Sabo does not have units with air conditioning.
