7606 Cougar Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
7606 Cougar Dr
Location
7606 Cougar Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental Property ready for move in! Call today to get more details on this rental property! South Side, 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, attached car garage sitting nicely on a cul de sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7606 Cougar Dr have any available units?
7606 Cougar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 7606 Cougar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7606 Cougar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7606 Cougar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7606 Cougar Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 7606 Cougar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7606 Cougar Dr does offer parking.
Does 7606 Cougar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7606 Cougar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7606 Cougar Dr have a pool?
No, 7606 Cougar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7606 Cougar Dr have accessible units?
No, 7606 Cougar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7606 Cougar Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7606 Cougar Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7606 Cougar Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7606 Cougar Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
