6201 Hidden Cove St

Amenities
LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, a quiet oasis truly hidden, yet is conveniently located at Airline/Holly. Leave the busy street & come home to a peaceful setting amidst tree-shaded streets. Enjoy nature walks down your street; sit quietly on a bench beside the lake. Of course, the ducks will approach with expectations. This lovely GROUND-FLOOR "Manor" UNIT in Bldg. 35 has its own one-car carport space with storage cabinets and locked closet. Unit is tiled throughout. WASHER-DRYER and REFRIGERATOR provided. PET FRIENDLY--you can have your own animal companion (under 25#) with pet fee $300 per pet. ALL BILLS PAID except TENANT PAYS ELECTRICITY. Complex has a lovely pool. Plenty of parking in addition to your reserved carport space. Deposit $1100 can be paid in 2 installments. References and application fee $40 for each responsible adult to pay for credit/criminal check. Sorry, NO SMOKERS need apply. Owner/agent is open to 6-month lease @ $1200.