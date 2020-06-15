All apartments in Corpus Christi
Find more places like 6201 Hidden Cove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
6201 Hidden Cove St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:21 PM

6201 Hidden Cove St

6201 Hidden Cv · (361) 549-4900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corpus Christi
See all
South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6201 Hidden Cv, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, a quiet oasis truly hidden, yet is conveniently located at Airline/Holly. Leave the busy street & come home to a peaceful setting amidst tree-shaded streets. Enjoy nature walks down your street; sit quietly on a bench beside the lake. Of course, the ducks will approach with expectations. This lovely GROUND-FLOOR "Manor" UNIT in Bldg. 35 has its own one-car carport space with storage cabinets and locked closet. Unit is tiled throughout. WASHER-DRYER and REFRIGERATOR provided. PET FRIENDLY--you can have your own animal companion (under 25#) with pet fee $300 per pet. ALL BILLS PAID except TENANT PAYS ELECTRICITY. Complex has a lovely pool. Plenty of parking in addition to your reserved carport space. Deposit $1100 can be paid in 2 installments. References and application fee $40 for each responsible adult to pay for credit/criminal check. Sorry, NO SMOKERS need apply. Owner/agent is open to 6-month lease @ $1200.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 Hidden Cove St have any available units?
6201 Hidden Cove St has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 6201 Hidden Cove St have?
Some of 6201 Hidden Cove St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 Hidden Cove St currently offering any rent specials?
6201 Hidden Cove St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 Hidden Cove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6201 Hidden Cove St is pet friendly.
Does 6201 Hidden Cove St offer parking?
Yes, 6201 Hidden Cove St does offer parking.
Does 6201 Hidden Cove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6201 Hidden Cove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 Hidden Cove St have a pool?
Yes, 6201 Hidden Cove St has a pool.
Does 6201 Hidden Cove St have accessible units?
No, 6201 Hidden Cove St does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 Hidden Cove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 Hidden Cove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6201 Hidden Cove St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Azure
7221 S Staples St
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms
Corpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Pet Friendly Places
Corpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity