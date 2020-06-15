6201 Hidden Cove St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included carport pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, a quiet oasis truly hidden, yet is conveniently located at Airline/Holly. Leave the busy street & come home to a peaceful setting amidst tree-shaded streets. Enjoy nature walks down your street; sit quietly on a bench beside the lake. Of course, the ducks will approach with expectations. This lovely GROUND-FLOOR "Manor" UNIT in Bldg. 35 has its own one-car carport space with storage cabinets and locked closet. Unit is tiled throughout. WASHER-DRYER and REFRIGERATOR provided. PET FRIENDLY--you can have your own animal companion (under 25#) with pet fee $300 per pet. ALL BILLS PAID except TENANT PAYS ELECTRICITY. Complex has a lovely pool. Plenty of parking in addition to your reserved carport space. Deposit $1100 can be paid in 2 installments. References and application fee $40 for each responsible adult to pay for credit/criminal check. Sorry, NO SMOKERS need apply. Owner/agent is open to 6-month lease @ $1200.