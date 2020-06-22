6018 Oriental Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This brick house has 3 slit bedrooms plus an office. The master bedroom has an incredible amount of closet space. The covered patio, invites you to spend evenings there. The solar screens on the windows, not only look good, but help with electricity bills. refrigerator, washer and dryer are included if you want to. It is located in a quite street, drive by, you will love it! But call me or have another Realtor show you this lovely house. Small pets are ok with owners approval, deposit and some restrictions.