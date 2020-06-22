All apartments in Corpus Christi
6018 Oriental Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:31 PM

6018 Oriental Ave

6018 Oriental Ave · (361) 563-9916
Location

6018 Oriental Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78414
South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This brick house has 3 slit bedrooms plus an office. The master bedroom has an incredible amount of closet space. The covered patio, invites you to spend evenings there. The solar screens on the windows, not only look good, but help with electricity bills. refrigerator, washer and dryer are included if you want to. It is located in a quite street, drive by, you will love it! But call me or have another Realtor show you this lovely house. Small pets are ok with owners approval, deposit and some restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6018 Oriental Ave have any available units?
6018 Oriental Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does 6018 Oriental Ave have?
Some of 6018 Oriental Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6018 Oriental Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6018 Oriental Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6018 Oriental Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6018 Oriental Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6018 Oriental Ave offer parking?
No, 6018 Oriental Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6018 Oriental Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6018 Oriental Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6018 Oriental Ave have a pool?
No, 6018 Oriental Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6018 Oriental Ave have accessible units?
No, 6018 Oriental Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6018 Oriental Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6018 Oriental Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
