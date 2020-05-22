Rent Calculator
Home
/
Corpus Christi, TX
/
5922 Riley Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5922 Riley Dr
5922 Riley Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
5922 Riley Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Bay Area
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshley painted inside and out .Remodeled Four bedroom two bath.
Split bedrooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5922 Riley Dr have any available units?
5922 Riley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Corpus Christi, TX
.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Corpus Christi Rent Report
.
Is 5922 Riley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Riley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Riley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5922 Riley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Corpus Christi
.
Does 5922 Riley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5922 Riley Dr does offer parking.
Does 5922 Riley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5922 Riley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Riley Dr have a pool?
No, 5922 Riley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5922 Riley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5922 Riley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Riley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5922 Riley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5922 Riley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5922 Riley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
